Firefighters battle third fire in a week at former Telford builder's yard

Firefighters returned once again to the former home of Wrekin Building Supplies off Stafford Road in Oakengates on Wednesday evening.

At around 7.47pm Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a fire involving rubbish within a vacant steel framed buildings.

Firefighters tackle the third fire in less than a week at the vacant site. Photo: Craig Jackson/SFRS

It's the third time in less than a week that the emergency services were called to the disused builder's yard.

Last Thursday, April 24, firefighters were called to the yard to tackle a fire that involved several tyres that were "well alight" inside one of the derelict buildings.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said there were "approximately 20 metres by 30 metres of tyres well alight".

Then, four days later on Monday, April 28, fire crews returned to the scene after reports of a fire within the derelict two-storey property on the site.

The former builder's yard off Stafford Road in Oakengates

The vacant site has been subject to two failed planning applications in recent years.

The first, submitted in January 2023, proposed building 30 apartments on the site, but it was withdrawn in March after attracting a number of objections from local residents and Oakengates Town Council.

Concerns included issues around access, parking and the number of proposed apartments.

The second application, submitted in December 2023, proposed building 25 apartments, but was again withdrawn the following January following similar objections.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue station manager, Craig Jackson, attended Wednesday's fire with two crews from Telford Central Station and was asking residents to report any "suspicious activity" to 101.

West Mercia Police have been approached for comment.