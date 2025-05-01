Fire service called after welding sparks set aprons alight at Madeley school

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Haberdashers' Abraham Darby in Ironbridge Road, Madeley at around 12.30pm on Thursday.

A spokesperson said the incident involved a "box of workshop aprons caused by a spark from welding work", however the spokesperson added that the fire was out on arrival and using a ventilation fan to clear the smoke, crews left just after 1pm.

The school has been approached for further details.