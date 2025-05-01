Fire service called after welding sparks set aprons alight at Madeley school
Two fire engines were sent to a Shropshire school after welding sparks in a workshop set a box of aprons alight.
Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were called to Haberdashers' Abraham Darby in Ironbridge Road, Madeley at around 12.30pm on Thursday.
A spokesperson said the incident involved a "box of workshop aprons caused by a spark from welding work", however the spokesperson added that the fire was out on arrival and using a ventilation fan to clear the smoke, crews left just after 1pm.
The school has been approached for further details.