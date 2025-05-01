Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner's recent visits

This visit reflects my continued dedication to engaging with our communities and ensuring their voices are integral to shaping local policing.

The day began at NPTC Brecon Beacons College, where I met with the ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) group.

We discussed their experiences living in the community and how safe they feel in Brecon. It was also an opportunity to explain the role of a Police and Crime Commissioner and how to contact the police if needed.

Next, I visited Pobl, a local housing and support organisation. We talked about the challenges they face and how the Neighbourhood Policing and Prevention Team (NPPT) works collaboratively with them. Their appreciation for the NPPT’s efforts in the town was evident.

In the afternoon, I met with the School Council at Crickhowell High School.

The students shared their perspectives on local issues and how we can work together in the future. Following this, I met with Crickhowell town councillors and senior officers from Dyfed-Powys Police to discuss ongoing community priorities and explore ways to enhance local engagement and support.

The day concluded with a public meeting at the Guildhall in Brecon. Residents had the opportunity to speak with me and representatives from Dyfed-Powys Police, ask questions, and address local concerns.

Engagement days like this are crucial for building trust and ensuring that our policing strategies align with the needs of the community.

I am committed to maintaining open lines of communication and working collaboratively to enhance safety and wellbeing across Dyfed-Powys.

For more information on our community engagement efforts and to stay informed about upcoming events, please visit our website.

Dyfed Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn