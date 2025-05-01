Shropshire Star
Discarded battery sparks Telford bin lorry fire

Firefighters were called to a fire involving a recycling lorry in Telford on Thursday morning. 

Shropshire Fire and Rescue received a call reporting a vehicle fire on Blossomfield in Brookside just before 10am on Thursday. 

Two crews from Telford Central and Tweedale were sent to the scene, where they found the fire involved the rear of a recycling waste lorry. 

Blossomfield, Brookside. Photo: Google
According to the fire service, the blaze had been caused by a discarded lithium iron battery. 

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said the blaze was extinguished using one hose reel jet and the contents of lorry tipped and checked with thermal imaging camera. No further fire spread was found. 

The stop message, which indicates the scene was under control, was received at 10.38am.

