Call to put Shrewsbury bridge works on hold as community leader 'inundated' with messages from worried businesses and residents

Shropshire Council announced last Friday that Greyfriars Bridge, which connects Coleham and Belle Vue to Shrewsbury town centre, would be shut to the public from June 2 to August 5 for refurbishment.

Shrewsbury Business Improvement District criticised the decision, saying it would be “damaging” for trade. Others questioned the timing, given the popular Belle Vue Arts Festival starts a matter of days after the closure kicks in, and the fact the shops, cafes and pubs in the area are likely to miss out on vital custom in the busier summer months.

Belle Vue and Coleham councillor Kate Halliday has now criticised of the handling of the decision and the timing of the scheduled work.

Councillor Kate Halliday

“I am very unhappy about this decision,” she said. “Shropshire Council have failed to consult residents, businesses, and local leaders about the repainting of the footbridge.

“Since the closure was announced last Friday I have been inundated with messages of concern from residents and businesses.

“The footbridge is a lifeline to so many residents. For some with mobility issues, it will mean that they can no longer access the park, impacting on their wellbeing.

“Many businesses rely on their summer trade to sustain them through the quieter winter months. Our thriving Coleham shops and businesses are so important to our community, and it is likely that businesses in town will also be affected as footfall will reduce.

“I believe the financial impact on local businesses, who have not had a chance to plan, will be far greater than any financial impact on the council to delay the work until a plan can be put in place.

“When Porthill footbridge closed for renovation there was plenty of warning, consultation and support to residents including supplying river taxis while the work took place.

“It seems that Belle Vue and Coleham will not be offered these options, and I fear that the needs of the external contractors who have planned this work are being placed above the needs of the residents and local businesses.

“While I support refurbishment, I would like to understand better the imminent risk that is suggested, and I have asked the council for more information.

“I have proposed that the project is halted until next year, to give residents, businesses and leaders the chance to plan properly.

“A delay would give us the opportunity to see if there are alternatives to a two-month closure, and whether alternative travel options can be offered.

“It will reduce the harm this sudden and long closure will cause to the local residents and businesses that Shropshire Council is mandated to serve.”

The council said the work needs to be done to “protect public safety”.

A spokesperson said: “Greyfriars Bridge has reached the point where refurbishment is required to avoid more substantial works and cost at a later date.

“We’re aware of the impact the works will have on the public and the disruption it will cause.

“However, these works are essential to protect public safety and the longevity of the structure.

“There are significant constraints which will mean work needs to be undertaken during the summer months.

“Notably the paint will not cure if the temperatures are too low and/or the moisture levels are too high, so work must be carried out in the warmer months of the year.

“There is also a need to carry out as much of the work as possible during the Coleham Primary School summer holiday, and due to the presence of salmon in the river and flooding concerns, the Environment Agency has specified that the work must be completed by October 1.

“In addition, the work must be undertaken in phases, in order to not overload the bridge, which would impact the safety of those working on the bridge, and the public.

“The work will inevitably conflict with the event calendar in Shrewsbury and the council is evaluating the impact and considering what mitigation can be achieved.

“Local public representatives and the communities affected will be consulted and be kept abreast of developments.”