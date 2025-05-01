AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2025: All you need to know from routes, start times and more

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Taking place this Sunday, the AJ Bell Great Birmingham Run 2025 is set to return this year, including both a 10k and a half marathon for avid runners to get involved in.

Runners will lace up their shoes as they take the city centre on Sunday, or Saturday for the younger runners, to put themselves to the test in the premier running event.

Thousands of people turn up to either watch or take part in the event, with even the youngsters able to get started on the right foot with a mini-marathon.

The sold-out event boasts up to 15,000 runners, who will pound the streets in an event that the organiser, Great Run Company, calls a 'carnival atmosphere' that will be 'all Birmingham'.

Route

The run will start from the lovely Centenary Square

Both the half marathon and the 10k route will kick off at 8.30am from the Centenary Square and will pass key areas in the city, including Parade Circus, the Jewellery Quarter and roads near the Mailbox and Birmingham New Street.

Also along the sightseeing route will be St Paul's Square, the Mailbox and Grand Central, making for a very picturesque run.

The half marathon will then branch out and extend to Cannon Hill Park and Selly Park as well as Bournville.

Running or want to watch the 10K route? See the map here.

Watching or taking part in the half-marathon instead? See the map here.

The 'waves'

To keep everyone in the right order, there are a number of start times, known as 'waves'. The faster the expected finishing time, the later you will start.

Your number will clearly show what wave you are in if you are running. Runners are allowed to move back in the order of waves - so an orange wave can set off with the blue wave if they want. But slower runners cannot bring their run forward.





The waves are:

8.30: Orange wave for elite runners

8.36am: Green wave

9.02: Pink wave

10am: Purple wave

10.16am: Red wave

10.32: Blue wave for the slowest runners

Road closures

Rolling road closures are in place for the day

The Great Run Company have announced a rolling programme of road closures to ensure the safety of running, with the first road closure set to begin at 4.13am on Sunday.

The road closures will be lifted in phases between noon and 4pm, and following the last runners, the removal of infrastructure and road cleansing will take place.

See a full list of road closures and their times below:

Barford Street 06:00 - 16:00

Belgrave Middleway (roundabout) 06:00 - 15:30

Bishop Street 06:00 - 16:00

Bishopsgate Street 07:00 - 13:00

Broad Street 04:30 - 13:30

Brook Street 07:00 - 12:00

Cannon Hill Park 06:00 - 15:00

Caroline Street 07:00 - 12:00

Charlotte Street 07:00 - 12:00

Cheapside 06:00 - 16:00

Commercial Street 07:00-13:00

Dudley Street 07:00-13:00

Edgbaston Cricket Ground 06:00-15:00

Edgbaston Road 06:00 - 15:00

Edgbaston Street 06:00-13:00

Elmdon Road 08:00 - 14:00

Frederick Street 07:00 - 12:00

Gooch Street (between Sherlock St and Bishop St) 06:00 - 16:00

Graham Street 07:00 - 12:00

Granville Street 07:00 - 13:00

Hill Street 07:00 - 13:00

Holliday Street 07:00 - 13:00

Kensington Road 08:00 - 14:00

MacDonald Street (between Sherlock Street and Rea Street South) 06:00 - 13:00

Moat Lane (one lane between Edgbaston St & Upper Dean St) 06:00 - 16:00

Moseley Street 07:00 - 13:00

Navigation Street 07:00 - 12:00

Newhall Hill 07:00 - 12:00

Parade 07:00 - 12:00

Paradise Circus 06:00-15:30

Pershore Road (Belgrave Middleway roundabout to Dog Pool Lane) 06:00 - 15:30

Pershore Street 06:00 - 16:00

Priory Road (Bristol Rd to Pershore Rd) 06:00 - 15:00

Queen's Ride 06:00 - 15:00

Rea Street 06:00 - 16:00

Rea Street South 06:00 - 16:00

Regent Place 07:00 - 12:00

Royal Mail Street 07:00 - 13:00

Sand Pits 07:00 - 12:00

Selly Avenue 08:00 - 14:00

Selly Park Road 08:00 - 14:00

Severn Street 07:00 - 13:00

Sherlock Street 06:00 - 16:00

Station Street 07:00-13:00

St Paul's Square 07:00-12:00

Suffolk St Queensway (off slip towards Holliday Street) 07:00 - 12:00

Tennant Street 07:00 - 13:00

Upper Dean Street 06:00 - 13:00

Vittoria Street 07:00 - 12:00

Warstone Lane 07:00 - 12:00

William Street 07:00 - 13:00

While many aim to take trains or trams into the city centre, there is a reminder on Sunday travel times for many services, with some journeys getting to Birmingham New Street near or past the start time of the first 8.30am start time.

To plan your journey, and to check train, tram and bus times, visit the Transport for West Midlands website.

For more information on the anticipated running event, visit the group's website here.