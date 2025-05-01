Agricultural stalwart receives prestigious recognition for 25 years of service as Royal Welsh Show Director

Mr. Harry Featherstonhaugh OBE FRAgS has been presented with the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his exceptional contribution to the agricultural show industry.

The award was initially announced at the ASAO Annual Conference in Malvern in November 2024.

However, as Mr. Featherstonhaugh was unable to attend, the news was withheld until he could be presented with it in person. The official presentation was made on Friday, April 25 2025, during the ASAO Wales Conference at the Royal Welsh Showground.

Mr. Featherstonhaugh served as Honorary Show Director of the Royal Welsh Show for 25 years before stepping down in 2019, making the 100th Royal Welsh Show his final event in the role.

Throughout his quarter-century tenure, he skillfully guided this iconic Welsh event through numerous challenges including adverse weather conditions, disease outbreaks, and periods of political uncertainty.

Aled Rhys Jones, Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, who nominated Mr. Featherstonhaugh for the award, said: "Despite the stylish suits and trademark bowler hat, Harry could always be found in the thick of it – rolling up his sleeves, getting jobs done, supporting our hard-working volunteers, and ensuring the smooth running of the show.

“His leadership was instrumental in the evolution of the Royal Welsh Show into the amazing showcase of Welsh agriculture it has become today."

Mr. Featherstonhaugh's association with the Royal Welsh spans a lifetime, with his family involvement extending back generations.

His father, Major David Featherstonhaugh, was Honorary Show Director for 21 years, retiring in 1989.

Harry himself has stewarded in various sections of the show since 1977, serving in numerous roles including Chief Security Steward, Assistant Honorary Director of Administration, and Deputy Show Director.

His commitment to the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society also extended to leadership positions as chairman of the Show Administration Committee, Planning and Development Committee, and Vice-Chair of the society's Board of Directors.

In 2004, he was awarded the society's Gold Medal for his exceptional services, presented by Her Majesty the Queen during her visit to the show in the Society's centenary year.

Following his tenure as Show Director, Mr. Featherstonhaugh became the Society's President in 2020, a role that extended to three years due to the delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. His term on the Board of Directors concluded at the end of 2023, marking the end of an era of distinguished service to the Society.

The ASAO Lifetime Achievement Award represents the highest recognition in the agricultural show industry, celebrating individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the sector throughout their careers.

