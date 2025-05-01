25-metre mobile phone mast planned for village near Church Stretton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Atlas Tower Group has submitted plans for a telecommunications cell site to be installed on land at Gilberries Hall Farm at Wall Under Heywood, near Church Stretton.

If approved, the scheme would include a 25-metre lattice tower, six antenna apertures, two microwave transmission dishes and equipment cabinets inside of an 8-metre by 8-metre enclosed compound.

Documents submitted to Shropshire Council state the proposed site "maximises mobile phone coverage" while minimising any negative impacts of a new mast.