25-metre mobile phone mast planned for village near Church Stretton
Plans have been submitted to install a phone mast to help boost signal in "a poorly served area" of south Shropshire.
By Megan Jones
Atlas Tower Group has submitted plans for a telecommunications cell site to be installed on land at Gilberries Hall Farm at Wall Under Heywood, near Church Stretton.
If approved, the scheme would include a 25-metre lattice tower, six antenna apertures, two microwave transmission dishes and equipment cabinets inside of an 8-metre by 8-metre enclosed compound.
Documents submitted to Shropshire Council state the proposed site "maximises mobile phone coverage" while minimising any negative impacts of a new mast.