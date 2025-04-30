A woman ran a half marathon at a Builth Wells park to raise money for a Powys cancer support centre

Helen's watch showing her fantastic achievement

Helen Tuite, from Aberedw, completed her own half marathon on Friday, April 25 around the parkrun route at The Groe to raise money for The Bracken Trust.

She managed to finish the challenge in a time of two hours and 23 minutes – just under her target time of 11 minute miles.

Helen said; “Thank you to all those who sponsored me - with their help, so far I have raised £735 plus about £110 of gift aid for The Bracken Trust.

“And finally a huge thank you to my posse of supporters who were there on the day to verify I actually did it and cheer me on - Trish, Amanda, Martin, Chris and Adrian.”

Helen had run half marathons before, but a long time ago, and she said she was no longer a spring chicken!

She added: “I wanted to set myself a challenge as it's a milestone birthday this year. So I'm proof that you're never too old!

“I wanted to run for a cause which has touched all of us in some way, so I chose the Bracken Trust, as they provide practical, physical and emotional support to those people and their families affected by cancer."

It’s not too late to sponsor Helen, and anyone that would like to should go to www.justgiving.com/page/helen-tuite-april2025