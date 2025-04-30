VE Day events taking place in Mid Wales and Kington

Many of the plans include fun activities and time for thinking, reflecting and paying honour to those who fought bravely

The 80th anniversary of the end of the war in Europe will take place on Thursday, May 8 2025, but in some towns events will also take place on Sunday, May 4 and Sunday, May 11.

In Llandrindod Wells commemorations will begin on Monday, May 5 with a family tea party at The Royal British Legion Club at 2pm.

On Thursday, May 8 at 6pm there will be a commemoration at the town’s war memorial with a Proclamation by Jan Swindale, Llandrindod Wells Town Crier AHGTC.

It will be followed by singing from Ysgol Cefnllys Primary School Choir led by Mrs Lorraine Cadwallader-Jones and Ysgol Trefonnen Church in Wales School Choir led by Mrs Mandy Davies.

Residents and visitors are invited to take along tea lights to acknowledge the sacrifices made by those who will never be forgotten.

On Sunday, May 11 at 3pm a service of commemoration with The Royal British Legion led by The Reverend Andrew Tweed will take place at the War Memorial.

Knighton’s VE Day events will be begin with an afternoon tea and entertainment for senior citizens at Knighton Community Centre on Sunday, May 4 at 2.30pm.

Knighton’s Mayor Councillor Christine Branford is hosting the event, which is free but those interested in going along should register their interest at The Tower House Gallery, Teme Treasures or call Carole Pigram on (01547) 528406.

It will be followed by a wreath laying service at the cenotaph in Knighton on Thursday, May 8.

The event is being organised by the town council and Royal British Legion and it is hoped that everyone will assemble at 10.30am for a minute’s silence to take place at 11am.

In Builth Wells, a VE Day flag will be flown at the war memorial from 9am and an 80th anniversary of VE Day service will be held at the cenotaph at 11am.

Current service people and veterans will be treated to a fish and chip lunch at the Fountain Inn after the VE Day service, from 12 until 2pm, thanks to Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies, who will pay for it out of his mayor’s allowance.

The beacon will be lit at 9.30pm.

In Presteigne a standard bearer will be at the cenotaph on Thursday, May 8 at 11am for anyone wishing to commemorate the special day.

On Friday, May 9 a concert featuring Rhayader Male Voice Choir will take place at the Presteigne Royal British Legion Club. It will start at 7pm with doors open at 6.30pm.

As well as the excellent entertainment, there will be teas, coffees, a bar will be open and there will be a raffle.

Tickets are £7.50 and limited numbers are available so to book a ticket contact Kay on 07724379335.

A VE Day free afternoon for all will also be held on Sunday, May 11 from 2pm until 5pm at Presteigne Memorial Hall.

It will include afternoon tea, music, glitter tattoos, a magician, vintage cars, memorabilia and old fashioned games.

Anyone with allergies is welcome to take along their own food to the event.

It is being organised by Presteigne Memorial Hall trustees and for further information contact Ger on 07927591673.

Rhayader will be holding a VE Day civic event on Thursday, May 8 at 6pm, with the hope of some bell ringing before that time.

Councillors and clergy will gather to commemorate the event.

Rhayader Mayor Councillor Clare Evans will lay wreaths on behalf of the Town Council and for the Canadian Crewman of LL541, and Country Councillor Angela Davies (or Council representative) will lay the third.

Voices In Unity Choir will be singing at the service.

At 9pm the beacon will be lit at the top of Gwastedyn Hill.

The town clock faces will be red, white, and blue leading up to the proceedings.

Councillor Evans told town councillors recently that the service will include a welcome, an address, some prayers, the national proclamation and then the congregation will be asked to sing ‘I Vow to Thee My Country’ – the VE Day song.

Councillor Julie Davies is also organising a family fun day at the town’s leisure centre on Sunday, May 11 from 10am until 1pm.

Families, community groups, and members of the community are welcome to go along and enjoy activities such as face painting, a bouncy castle and soft play in the main hall, or a quieter coffee, tea, cake and a chat in the small lounge which will be provided by the Town Council.

There will also be a display of information on the crew and background of the LL541 aircraft so people have an understanding.

After which the town council will be asking people to spend the afternoon weather permitting in their own gardens or local parks having some quality time together.

In Kington on VE Day a flag will be raised at the Market Hall, the museum will be open with suitable exhibits and the library will host live discussions with local senior citizens giving recollections of the war years. A service will be held at Lady Hawkins School led by pupils.

A live streaming of the National Service at Westminster Abbey will be shown in St Mary’s Church. Refreshments will be available and all are welcome

At 6.30pm St Mary’s Church bells will ring for an hour, along with churches and cathedrals across the land.

Kington Community Choir will sing songs of the time at the Burton Hotel at 7.30pm and at 8pm members of the Royal British Legion, town organisations and students will meet at the cemetery to lay crosses and lights at the graves of those who fell during World War 2.

The Old Picture House will be showing Dad’s Army on Saturday, May 10 at 7.30pm, with doors open at 7pm.

On Sunday, May 11 the Royal British Legion is organising a parade to the war memorial from Market Hall for a short service at 11am.

From 12 noon until 4pm there will be fun at the Oxford Arms with a live demonstration by Coolmovesdance followed by audience participation, a café and bar will be open for vintage cream teas and World War 2 dress is encouraged. People are also welcome to take along their WW2 memorabilia and to share their stories.