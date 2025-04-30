Two-bedroom home in Telford to be auctioned with low guide price next month

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This property on Sandbrook in Ketley will be sold via an online auction on May 15.

The property has been listed with a guide price of just £90,000, with McHugh & Co Estate Agents and Auctioneers.

The semi-detached home has been described as "requiring modernisation".

Inside the two-bedroom home. Picture: Rightmove/McHugh & Co.

Accommodation is arranged two floors and comprises an entrance porch, entrance hall, living room, kitchen/dining room, a utility room, two bedrooms, a shower room and a separate toilet.

The property also boasts a garage and off-road parking via a spacious driveway.

The property's rear garden. The home has a guide price of £90,000. Picture: Rightmove/McHugh & Co.

The home has a front and back garden - both require some attention.

The listing adds that the home is close to Telford town centre and other local amenities.

The two-bedroom home will be sold at auction on May 15. Picture: Rightmove/McHugh & Co.

The two-bed home will be sold via an online auction on May 15.

Further information on the property and auction can be found on Rightmove.