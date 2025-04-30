Thousands raised through sponsored walk in memory of young Market Drayton rugby player who died of a brain tumour

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The mini and junior section at Market Drayton Rugby Club completed a sponsored walk up the Wrekin on Sunday, April 27, in memory of teammate Robin who passed away in September last year.

Robin was described as a "shining example", and is sorely missed by all involved and connected to the rugby club.

Each year, the junior section raises funds for a chosen charity, and this year it was decided that they would fundraise for the Young Lives Vs Cancer charity that supported Robin's family throughout his illness.

Junior rugby players and their families at the top of The Wrekin. The sponsored walk has raised more than £2,600 so far.

More than £2,600 has been raised so far - smashing and more than doubling a fundraising target of £1,200.

Players from the rugby club's under-five to under-15's teams took part, including the club's under-12's girls' team. And, members of Robin's family also joined the walk.

Chair at Market Drayton Rugby Club, Steve Freeman organised the sponsored walk. He coached Robin for more than three years and said he was "devastated" at his passing.

He said: "Every year we try with the juniors to do some charity fundraising. The club supports Hope House Children's Hospices and has done for a few years, and has done things like running a marathon of obstacle course racing.

"This year we lost Robin and attended the funeral in September with some of his teammates and we find out that his family had been supported by the Young Lives Vs Cancer Trust, and they were asking for donations to be passed on to them. So it became clear to us that we would raise money for the charity this year.

"I am incredibly proud of them so far and we are still chasing the last donations and have another £500 of gift aid to go on as well. It is looking really good.

"We have generally raised a third of that each year. We looked around at what activities we could do to raise funds and felt as a club that it was worth doing something a bit different this year and one of the parents suggested the walk so we decided that.

"It was something the juniors could do with families and that we hoped would be something special."

The rugby club continues to welcome donations that can be made on their JustGiving page.