'The icing on the cake!' Shrewsbury comedy festival announces comedian and panel show star Cally Beaton to complete 2025 line-up

Shrewsbury International Comedy Festival (SICF) revealed that Cally Beaton, a stand-up who has appeared on hit TV shows including Live At The Apollo and Pointless Celebrities, will perform at its gala show.

The flagship show, which takes place at Theatre Severn on Sunday, July 13, also includes Troy Hawke, Abandoman, Lindsey Santoro, Tez Ilyas and MC Scott Bennett.

Beaton, who is also a keynote speaker, awards host and podcaster, was formerly a corporate leader in the world of TV until the legendary late comedian Joan Rivers encouraged her to take to the stage herself.

Her other television appearances to date include being a regular panellist on QI (BBC2), The Apprentice: You’re Fired, Richard Osman’s House of Games and The Blame Game.

The festival runs from Wednesday, July 9 to Sunday, July 13.

Comedians will be performing at the other festival venues in Shrewsbury such as St Mary’s Church, Henry Tudor Inn, The Loft at The Old Post Office and the soon-to-be-opened Red Brick, (on Castle Street).

They include Mick Miller, Nina Gilligan, Mrs Smith, Chris O’Neill’s A Comedy Tapas and A Political Brunch, Stella Graham, Terry Christian, Frankie Munroe, Dave Chawner, Tony Law and Sally-Anne Hayward, as well as up-close-and-personal shows by Tez Ilyas, Ignacio Lopez and Troy Hawke.

Festival co-director Beth McGowan said: “Once again we have secured a diverse mix of performers, delivering a variety of humour to cater for all tastes.

“Cally is the icing on the line-up cake for the gala show and we hope audiences not only enjoy that but all the events taking place over the four days.”

Tickets for the gala show cost £38 and are available through the Theatre Severn box office 01743 281281 or online at theatresevern.co.uk/shows/shrewsburyinternationalcomedyfestival.