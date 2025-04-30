Solar panels destroyed in blaze near Bridgnorth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Fire crews from Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock were called to the incident at Faintree, at around 1.20pm yesterday - Tuesday, April 30.

Bridgnorth Fire Station posted an update on the incident on social media, along with pictures of the damaged panels.

The solar panels destroyed in the blaze. Picture: Bridgnorth Fire Station

The post explained that they had initially been called to reports of a fire in the open - and only discovered the real cause when they arrived.

It said: "This afternoon, along with our colleagues from Much Wenlock Fire Station we were mobilised to reports of a fire in the open.

"When in attendance crews discovered five solar panels involved in fire.

"They were able to make the area safe and stop the fire spreading to nearby hedgerow and trees before handing the incident over to a qualified engineer.

"Crews then returned later on this evening to ensure no hot spots remained and the fire was fully extinguished."