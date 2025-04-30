Shrewsbury pub burglar caught returning to the same boozer - an hour later

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Simon Powell 49, of Longmynd View, Longden, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary when he appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court yesterday morning - Tuesday, April 29.

The court was told that the incident took place at the Monkmoor Hotel in Shrewsbury on September 19 last year, directly opposite the Shrewsbury Police Station.

Richard Davenport, prosecuting, said that on the morning of September 19 a barmaid at the pub realised £164 had been taken from her handbag.

The Monkmoor Hotel in Shrewsbury. Picture: Google Streetview

The landlord viewed CCTV and saw a man looking around the rear of the pub at around 10.10am. The video then showed the man looking at the front of the pub shortly after, before going inside.