Road reopens after two-vehicle smash on 'B' road near Much Wenlock forces closure

Emergency services were called to the B4378 in Brockton shortly before 8am this morning after two vehicles collided.

The road was closed in both directions and motorists were urged to avoid the area while firefighters worked to clear the highway and make the vehicles safe.

Fire crews from Wellington, Bridgnorth and Much Wenlock attended the scene. Police and land ambulance teams also attended.

A fire service spokesperson said none of the vehicle's occupants were trapped.

Firefighters used small gear to make the vehicles safe.

Fire service personnel have now left the scene and the road has reopened.