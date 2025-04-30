Shrophsire primary school colour run raises hundreds for local charities and new library books

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Pupils at Lower Heath CofE Primary School near Prees in Whitchurch raised £936 through the event that will be split between the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, the Shropshire Wildlife Trust, and the school itself.

The colour run was met with great enthusiasm and blessed by favourable weather, making an enjoyable day for participants and attendees. The event saw a fantastic turnout with parents of children, pupils and community members dousing runners in colourful power paint along the route.

Pupils at Lower Heath CofE Primary School in Prees enjoyed the annual colour run event. They raised more than £900.

After the run, the school community came together for a picnic, taking advantage of the spring sunshine.

£312 will go towards each charity and the school, supporting services and initiatives. The money that has been allocated for the school will be distributed around classes and spent on library books of pupils' choice.

Pupils at Lower Heath CofE Primary School in Prees. Funds will go towards the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, the Shropshire Wildlife Trust and the school.

Headteacher at Lower Heath CofE Primary School, Helen Reynolds said: "We are incredibly grateful for the overwhelming support from our community. The success of the colour run is a testament to the generosity and spirit of everyone involved.

"These funds will make a significant difference to the Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, Shropshire Wildlife Trust, and our school. Thank you to everyone who participated and contributed."

Pupils were doused in colourful powder paint.

A Midlands Air Ambulance Charity spokesperson added: "We are deeply appreciative of the support from Lower Heath School and its community. The funds raised will help us continue our life-saving missions and make a real difference in the lives of those we serve."

The school expressed thanks to those to participated and contributed to the popular annual event.