Powys residents, patients and service users urged to share their views on the future of health services

The ‘Better Together’ programme is working across the county to find ways to keep delivering quality services that best meet the needs of the people of Powys.

Hayley Thomas, Chief Executive of Powys Teaching Health Board (PTHB), said: “Our ambition is that Powys residents receive safe, quality and reliable health care services.

“We want to make the very best use of the resources we have whilst ensuring above all that patient care and safety is at the forefront of everything we do.”

In recent years the county and its population has experienced lots of changes. Communities are getting older, and as they age, more people are living with two or more health conditions. The legacy of the Covid-19 pandemic still affects services, with rising demand for treatments and growing waiting lists. Large increases in the cost of fuel, food and other bills have had an impact, too.

Better Together pledges to work with local people, health board staff and stakeholder organisations, to develop a plan that meets the needs of Powys communities over the next 10 to 25 years.

This plan will help PTHB respond to changes in illnesses and treatment and invest more into preventing ill health.

It will also look for ways to build a sustainable workforce, and to improve building and facilities so they can meet our needs into the future.

To take part and share your views, please visit the Better Together website to watch or listen to the summary case for change video or to read the summary or full case for change documents.

If you need a paper copy, want an Easy Read version, or to sign-up to receive regular updates on Better Together, call 01874 442 917, email powys.engagement@wales.nhs.uk or wite to Better Together, Powys Teaching Health Board, Glasbury House, Bronllys Hospital, Bronllys, Powys LD3 0LY.

This first phase of Better Together seeks your views by May 25, but there will be plenty more opportunities to get involved.