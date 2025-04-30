Large plot in Telford to be re-auctioned with low guide price this week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

This 0.495 acre plot off Woodside Road in Ketley, Telford was previously auctioned this month, but will go under the hammer again with a lower guide price on May 1.

The plot has received a price reduction and has a guide price of £31,000.

The listing by Future Property Auctions says the site offers "potential for development" - subject to necessary planning permission.

The plot in Ketley, Telford. Picture: Rightmove/Future Property Auctions.

The land is being offered without planning permission.

The plot measures approximately 2,003sqm and boasts "super access" from various points.

The listing adds that the land has "potentially exceptional end value".

To submit and enquiry, visit Future Property Auctions' website.