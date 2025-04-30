'If you think it's unacceptable, tell your MP' - Shropshire judge urges suspected sex offender to complain over long wait for trial amid 'bad' court backlogs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Shrewsbury Crown Court judge Anthony Lowe made the comments after a man pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl. A trial date was set for December 7, 2026.

The alleged offence is said to have taken place in Shrewsbury on May 23 last year.

That means it will ultimately take around two years and eight months for the case to reach its conclusion, meaning a long wait for the defendant and the alleged victim to receive clarity.

Judge Lowe told the defendant: “You have pleaded not guilty. This matter will have to be decided by a jury.