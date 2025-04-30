CCTV image released after spate of fuel thefts from petrol stations around Oswestry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police in Oswestry say they are investigating "a number of offences" where fuel has been stolen from petrol stations around the town.

As part of the investigation officers have shared a still image from a CCTV camera on a petrol station forecourt.

The image shows an individual putting fuel into a Hyundai with a registration ending in MSU.

Photo: Oswestry and Ellesmere Police

A spokesperson from West Mercia Police said: "Oswestry officers are investigating a number of offences where fuel has been stolen from petrol stations in the town.

"The vehicle with registration ending in 'MSU' is involved and we would like to speak to the person shown as they may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

"If you are this person, know this person, know where this vehicle may be or have any other information that might help please get in touch."

Those with information are asked to email PC Naylor at harry.naylor@westmercia.police.uk.