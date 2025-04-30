Builth Wells Town Council will consider if they want a new shed at the next budget meeting in December

A shed used to stand next to the Strand Hall, but it was found to be in a dangerous condition and it was demolished.

The town council had received quotes to make repairs to the shed to make it watertight, so it could be used for storage.

But once the contractor looked at the shed they realised its walls are in a poor state and may fall down and it is in quite a dangerous condition.

Since the shed was taken down members have been considering whether they want a replacement shed installed or whether they would like a different kind of container sited there.

They have received quotes for wooden and metal sheds but at the March meeting, town clerk Louise Hammond said she thought the council should just fix the wall and leave the shed until next year.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies said they have to get the wall done, but he said doing the wall and a concrete floor would probably be two thirds of the cost of the shed project.

Members agreed to discuss whether they want a new shed at the next budget meeting in December, as they have so many projects on at the moment.