'Kindly cluck off!' Activists in chicken costumes protest against Shropshire farm plan as High Court legal challenge gets underway

The River Action campaign group has taken legal action against Shropshire Council over the granting of planning permission for a 200,000-bird chicken farm - 400 yards away from an existing site which is thought to hold 500,000 chickens.

The proposed poultry unit is for land at Felton Butler, halfway between Shrewsbury and Oswestry.

The case got underway at the High Court in Cardiff on Wednesday (April 30), but not before protestors made their voices heard outside.

There were people dressed as giant chickens and others wearing chicken masks, holding placards with slogans saying: “Kindly cluck off! Save our Severn,” “Choked by chicken”, and “A clean, safe future is green”.