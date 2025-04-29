With more than a million new homes planned by 2035, could Shropshire be set for one of UK's 'next generation' new towns?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The UK Government is hoping to build dozens of new towns as part of its plan to build 1.5 million homes over the next decade.

But a government task force, set to report back to the Department for Housing, Communities and Local Government with its findings this summer, is remaining tight-lipped over where those towns could be until it reports back later this year.

The New Towns Taskforce is an independent advisory group set up in September 2024 to help the Government choose where to build its next generation of new towns, a task it describes as "ambitious and critical".

Ongoing development work on Shrewsbury's Smithfield Road

"The latest iteration of a proud tradition, our current new towns programme, is designed to tackle some of the most pressing challenges facing the economy today," said a spokesperson in an update earlier this year.