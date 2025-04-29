The Heart of Wales Geopark will be conducting a guided walk in the Shaky Bridge area of Llandrindod Wells

The Heart of Wales Geopark will be conducting a guided walk in Llandrindod Wells.

Walkers will be able to look at the geology with Joe Botting/Lucy Muir and archaeology with Julian Ravest on Monday, May 5 in the afternoon.

The walk will include St Michael’s Church, the sequence of volcanic and sedimentary rocks up the hill, and the castle itself.

The area was once a thriving village, and has the remains of two castles on the summit of the hill.

The landscape has also been shaped by the geology, with hard volcanic rocks forming the high ground, surrounded by geological faults that allowed the River Ithon to cut deeply around it. It is a fascinating area with rich geology, history, and biodiversity.

The walk will be relatively short about three km in total, but with steep uphill and downhill sections and some rough ground, so good footwear (i.e., walking boots) and an extra waterproof/windproof layer will be essential.

The number of places on the walk is limited, so booking is essential by email to info@heartofwalesgeopark.org.uk or phone 01597 829203.

There is no charge for this event, but a donation on the day to help cover geopark costs would be greatly appreciated.