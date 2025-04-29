Support act for Olly Murs Llangollen performance announced

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

One of Britain’s biggest and best-loved stars, the Troublemaker and Marry Me star is headlining Live at Llangollen Pavilion on Friday, July 4. It has already been announced Olly will be joined on the night by very special guest Lemar and it is now revealed acclaimed five-piece band Absnt Mind will open the show.

Formed just over a year ago, Absnt Mind – Alex Benson, who hails from nearby Chester; Ashton Henry-Reid, Conor Marcus, Freddie Meyer and Oscar Williams – co-write every song and are driving forward the group's musical evolution with latest single Wardrobe released today last week.

This year, they have already played sold-out headline shows at London's Bush Hall, Manchester's Academy 3 and Belfast's Oh Yeah Music Centre, on top of their 2024 sold-out tour and two sold-out London 02 Islington Academy shows.

Olly first rose to fame on ITV’s The X Factor in 2009 and has since enjoyed a hit-filled career with no fewer than four Number One singles, seven studio albums and six BRIT Award nominations.

Last year, he attracted a whole new army of fans after a successful stint as special guest on Take That’s This Life tour.

With his infectious energy, Olly presents a catalogue of fan-favourites including such hits as Please Don’t Let Me Go, Heart Skips A Beat, Dance With Me Tonight, Dear Darlin’, and Wrapped Up promising an unforgettable night as he makes his Llangollen debut.

Joining Olly as very special guest will be multi-award-winning singer-songwriter Lemar. One of the most successful male British solo artists of the last two decades, Lemar has enjoyed considerable chart success in the UK and Ireland, releasing 10 top 20 singles, seven of which peaked in the top 10, and selling more than two million albums.

Lemar is a double Brit Award and triple MOBO Award winner who has worked with many of music’s greats, from Lionel Richie to Justin Timberlake, Mary J Blige, Beyonce and Mariah Carey. In 2023, Lemar released his seventh studio album Page In My Heart and earlier last year he starred alongside Beverley Knight in Sister Act in the West End before joining chart-toppers JLS on tour.

Olly Murs joins the summer 2025 lineup, which will also feature headline shows from James, The Human League, Rag’n’Bone Man, Texas, The Script and UB40 featuring Ali Campbell at the iconic Welsh venue.

The headline concerts are presented in a partnership between Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor and Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

For more information and to purchase tickets go to llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk.