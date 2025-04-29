Shropshire campaigners arrested in nuclear weapons protest outside US airbase

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The campaigners were two of seven activists arrested during a blockade of USAF Lakenheath in Suffolk.

Two people from Shropshire were amongst those arrested.

Around 250 people had gathered for the protest on Saturday - April 26, they were raising opposition over any move to return US nuclear weapons to the base.

The protesters want an end to nuclear weapons on British soil.

The blockade took place on the final day of a two-week 'peace camp' organised by Lakenheath Alliance for Peace

The arrests came at a blockade that closed the main gate of RAF Lakenheath from midday to just after 3pm on Saturday.

Extinction Rebellion Shrewsbury said that 250 people from across the country participated in the demonstration and blockade, which marked the final day of the Lakenheath Alliance for Peace’s two week peace-camp.

A statement from the group said: "There has been a continuous round-the-clock presence of campaigners outside the main gate of the base since April 14."

General secretary for the Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament, Sophie Bolt said: "Solidarity with the seven people who were arrested as part of this successful action which shut down the main entrance to RAF Lakenheath for over three hours."

She added: "Nuclear weapons don’t make us safer, they make us a target. We’re going to keep on protesting at these bases to stop US nuclear dangers. We want an end to these US bases in Britain."