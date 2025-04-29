Severn Trent apology after Newport residents experience no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The water company was made aware of customers in TF10 who were experiencing no supply, poor pressure or discoloured water.

Teams were sent to investigate the cause and issue was fixed by shortly after 3pm.

A post said: "We’re pleased to inform you that the works in your area are now completed, and the water supply is back to normal.

"For those that were impacted by this we’d like to thank you for your continued patience whilst this was being carried out.

"We are very sorry for any inconvenience."