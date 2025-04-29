An idea of placing extra CCTV cameras at a Rhayader public toilet to combat vandalism, will be considered by the toilet committee

There have been a number of vandalism incidents at the toilets on Dark Lane in recent months – some caused by children and young people and other malicious incidents.

Councillor Rhys Thomas said he believes some of the malicious incidents may be being done in response to the town council’s decision to charge for the use of the toilets.

He said a fuse had been taken out of the turnstiles and faeces had been left in the toilets.

There are currently four CCTV cameras in the area and members considered if there should be two more.

Rhayader Mayor Councillor Clare Evans said she believed the town council should ask the Police and Community Support Officer to become involved.

Councillor Thomas said following one of the incidents involving youngsters parents were informed and as far as they are aware the same people have not been in the toilets since.

Town and County Councillor Angela Davies said: “I think we have to be careful about approaching parents and I think it’s the PCSO’s job. I think it should be reported every time. Some of these children are just larking around but they have probably not thought of the consequences, but if there was something more serious then the PCSO would be aware.”

The council was told that the Welsh Government is expected to give £400,000 to five towns to do work on the toilets and they would find out more soon after a meeting with a county council officer.

Members agreed to leave the decision about any extra CCTV cameras to the council’s toilets committee.

Meanwhile, members were told that it had recently cost £165 for repairs to toilet seats, loo roll holders and locks but since the council had started charging for the loos they had made over £1,200, to help with their maintenance.