Peter Rhodes on biscuits, headlines and two brilliant interviews from Ukraine

In newspaper folklore, the ultimate attention-grabbing headline is, of course, the legendary: “Sex-change vicar in mercy dash to Palace.” That headline was fictional, unlike this one that caught my eye a few days ago: “Topless trans protesters claim climate change hits them hardest.” I defy you not to read on. . . .

By now there cannot be a single Brit unaware that for the past century, we have been wrongly eating chocolate digestives upside-down. It is now revealed by the makers that this English delight should be eaten bicky-side up so that the tongue first encounters the chocolate layer.

Incidentally, it goes without saying that the entire biscuit should be in the mouth before any chewing begins. (Do not try this at home, kids).