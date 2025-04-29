New trustees confirmed for region’s primary cancer charity

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The group said the new members will work alongside its existing team to help shape the future vision of the 46-year-old cancer charity.

They bring with them a diverse range of skills and expertise and come from a variety of professional backgrounds.

Lingen Davies has a long history of fundraising to enhance local cancer services and has surpassed the million-pound income mark for the last three years.

By investing in holistic wellbeing projects, cancer services, and kit and equipment for the Lingen Davies Cancer Centre at The Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, the charity works to make a positive difference to lives impacted by cancer throughout Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin and Mid Wales.

In 2021 the team also launched its LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service to help contribute to cancer prevention in the community.

This year the charity is preparing to launch a £100,000 wellbeing programme in addition to cancer rehabilitation services, and therapy sessions for children who are impacted by cancer.

Looking forward it wants to expand its reach in the region and offer more projects to benefit those living with and beyond cancer.

Tim Cooper, the Chair of the board, welcomed the new board members and said it was an exciting time for the charity.

“We’ve got a big vision for the future, and know we can make a valuable and positive difference to lives impacted by cancer locally.

“Our new board members bring with them some innovative ideas, fantastic contacts, diverse backgounds, and experiences, and I know will prove a great asset to Lingen Davies Cancer Fund going forward,” he added.

David Crosby, Colin Deane, Dena Evans, Pete Jackson, and Danny Lloyd-Jones were officially recruited to the board for a term of five years.

Both Mr Jackson and Mr Lloyd-Jones have lived experience of cancer and have already shared their experiences through the Lingen Davies website to help others.

For more information on the new trustees, the organisation and how to support its vital work visit the website www.lingendavies.co.uk.