A new picnic bench and interpretation sign has been placed at a Llandrindod Wells park, discussions about funding for a skatepark are ongoing and a new town caretaker is making a big difference

Llandrindod Wells Town Council's new caretaker, Jerry, has done some excellent work

The new interpretation board at Tremont park play and nature park

Llandrindod Wells town clerk Jane Johnston said Jerry, the town caretaker started work on April 1, 2025 and has already made a huge difference to the appearance of the town centre.

She said he will be working 10 hours per week to litter pick, clear weeds and generally keep our town tidy.

“I’m sure we all welcome Jerry to our team. I will be uploading a photo montage to the Council Facebook to demonstrate the work he has undertaken in his first month,” Ms Johnston said.

Meanwhile a new picnic bench and interpretation sign have been installed as additional facilities at the Tremont Play Park and Nature Park.

Ms Johnston said: “These will enhance the enjoyment of everyone who visits the site. These were obtained via grant funding. Some safety surface will be laid shortly in the picnic area.”

The town council has also recently agreed to sponsor the printing of two leaflets in support of the Heart of Wales Geopark project to the value of £300.

In an update to news about the planned skateboard park, Ms Johnston said discussions are ongoing with Powys County Council Regeneration with regard to sourcing financial support for the remainder of the Skate Park funds.

Llandrindod Wells Town Council was awarded a £269,050 grant to build a new and long-awaited skatepark in the town recently

The money will come from the National Lottery and the council is now looking for additional funding opportunities to make up the shortfall and they are optimistic.

Planning permission for a replacement skate park was approved just before Christmas, after three years of determined work.

The town council said the project may be done in two phases, dependant on funding availability.

The reinforced concrete park will replace the current old steel and timber half pipe facility on Princes Avenue, which was installed in the early 2000’s and is a well-used facility.

The new skatepark has been designed to have a range of low to high-level ramps to aid in incremental skill progression, along with a wide range of obstacle styles from street/plaza and a variety of transitions.

So, all riding disciplines are accounted for and can enjoy the skatepark no matter what they like to ride or skill level.

Professional skatepark and public space design and construction company - CANVAS Spaces Limited, was appointed and a design development period then took place with members of the local community and Llandrindod Wells Town Council.