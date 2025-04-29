More than 100 primary pupils step forward for Bridgnorth Walk to raise money for railway landslip

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Bridgnorth Walk returns next Monday (May 5), when around 1,000 people are set to take on the various walking and marathon events.

Pupils from Castlefields Primary School, Bridgnorth get their trainers ready for the Bridgnorth Walk.

Among the entrants this year are 117 pupils from Castlefields Primary School in the town, who are taking on the walk to raise money for the Severn Valley Railway (SVR).

Earlier this year the heritage line was hit with a landslip that saw part of a section of its track in Bridgnorth close.

Castlefields Primary School, which sends a team to the Bridgnorth Walk every year, said this year it has secured sponsorship from print firm The Lux Group.

Hannah Pritchard from the school said this year's “Castlefields Crew” represents the highest number the school has yet fielded for the walk.

She said; ”Castlefields Primary School have a fantastic history with their involvement with the walk - over the past 13 years they have submitted huge junior and senior teams raising tens of thousands of pounds for the school and charities.

“This year 117 pupils, parents, grandparents and staff members will be walking to raise money, 50/50 for the school PTA and the Severn Valley Railway.

“The school are showing their support to our local SVR to help fix the recently damaged track.

“The team T-shirts have been sponsored this year by The Lux Group. This is an amazing contribution that the team really do cherish.”

The Castlefields Crew can be sponsored at https://www.justgiving.com/campaign/castlefieldscrew2025.