Market Drayton Art Club celebrates its 20th birthday with a special display

The club held a special display at the Beacon Community Centre on Monday, April 28. The works of current and past members were displayed as part of a commemorative morning of reminiscing.

Current and former members attended the celebratory event, sharing stories, enjoying a bite to eat and most importantly viewing the incredible art on show.

Market Drayton Art Club celebrates its 20th anniversary at the Beacon Community Centre in Market Drayton.

Visitors to the centre could also see members and local artists at work, witnessing several of the artist's talent and skill before their own eyes.

Market Drayton Art Club club was founded in April 2005, and several of the group's first meetings were held at founder Kath Farrimond's home.

Kath persuaded a group of the club's original members to help her start the organisation, and was the driving force behind its existence and rise in popularity.

Membership at the club has grown significantly over the last 20 years. The club first began meeting inside Market Drayton Methodist Church. But, after membership grew further and the club expanded, it moved to the Beacon Community Centre in 2008.

The art club's first exhibition was held in 2005, inside the Festival Drayton Centre - a place the club still has close connections and strong links to, and where several members of the club now proudly display their art throughout the year.

Market Drayton Art Club has served as a place for local artists to carry out independent work, often with help and advice from other members, while workshops also regularly take place and have become extremely popular.

However, the social aspect of the club is central to everything, and the club serves as a great opportunity for artists to come together regularly and socialise.

The art club continues to thrive in the town, enjoying some of the highest membership numbers for years, and it even has a waiting list with residents keen to become members.

Lyn Turnock has been a member of Market Drayton Art Club for the full 20 years, and has watched the club grow and thrive over the years.

She was the club's first secretary in 2005, and is extremely proud of everyone involved.

Lyn said: "The exhibition went really well. People were every impressed by the art work that was brought in and we had visitors, some people who were not members and ex club members too which was very nice. We had tea and cake and made it a social event as well as reminiscing.

"We had a mixture of pieces. We had some original art work by Kath who founded the club. Quite a lot of people have bought her art in the past.

"She was a real driving force behind the club, and without her it wouldn't exist. She is inspirational and helped a lot of people who hadn't done art before.

"We are really proud to celebrate 20 years. The club is the strongest it has ever been and we have a waiting list for members."