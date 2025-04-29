Knighton has submitted an application for this year’s Wales in Bloom competition

A resident asked the town council if it would be interested in taking part as the community garden had won a prize previously.

Wales in Bloom is the regional element of the National Britain in Bloom Competition supported by the Royal Horticultural Society.

It is committed to fostering civic pride, environmental responsibility and to encourage improvement to the quality of life through community involvement.

At a recent town council meeting, members were told that Knighton would come into the small town category and entry would cost about £120.

Town clerk Lorian Craggs Alferoff said although the deadline has just passed, the council was told it could enter late. She said there was still money in the Knighton in Bloom budget heading which could be used.

Knighton Mayor Councillor Chris Branford said: “Let’s go for it then,” and she was seconded by Councillor Tina Sharp.

As part of the competition the town’s green spaces will be looked at and judged and there will be prizes available for the winners.

Members agreed to submit an entry.