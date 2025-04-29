Initial discussions have taken place about Armed Forces Day 2026, when it will be Kington’s turn to host the event

The town clerk Liz Kelso and Kington Mayor Councillor Philip Sell recently met with Colonel Andy Taylor, a representative of the Lord Lieutenant, to discuss possible plans.

Armed Forces Day takes place at the end of June when Herefordshire holds a day where the Lord Lieutenant reviews the cadets and veterans and other events are arranged supporting it.

Traditionally it was always held in Hereford but in recent year other market towns have hosted the event.

In Kington there was some discussion about it some years ago but following Covid, nothing further was discussed but now it has been suggested that Kington hosts the event in 2026.

Councillor Sell told the town council’s April meeting that the date would be Saturday, June 22 and he said he thought it would be best to put together a committee to come up with some ideas.

He said Colonel Taylor said some of the things the town is planning for the 80th anniversary of VE Day could be repeated for the Armed Forces Day event.

Ms Kelso said there is a bit of a problem because National Grid have programmed in work in the high street for 2026 and it would be disruptive, but they do not have the dates for the work yet.

She said they were told that in the past towns have hired equipment for the event and there are grants available to pay for certain things but they would have to apply for it.

Members agreed to think about ideas for Armed Forces Day 2026.