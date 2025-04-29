Garden party fun for Shrewsbury care home residents marking VE Day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Thursday, May 8 from 12pm to 4pm, Care UK’s Oxbow Manor, in Oteley Road, Shrewsbury, is welcoming people to honour the 80th anniversary of VE Day with its very own 1940s-themed street party.

VE Day was celebrated on May 8, 1945, after Prime Minister Winston Churchill made an announcement on the radio that the war in Europe had come to an end. This emotional news sparked celebrations across the country, with many taking to the streets for spontaneous parties.

Oxbow Manor care home in Shrewsbury will mark VE Day with a garden party

At Oxbow Manor, the team has been hard at work organising their own special commemorative event, which will see residents and guests enjoy an afternoon of food, entertainment and dancing as they embrace the spirit of the 1940s.

Donna Howard, home manager at Oxbow Manor, said: “We’re passionate about building and maintaining relationships within our community here, so we’re pleased to be opening our doors to mark the 80th anniversary of VE Day for a special day of sharing memories and a fabulous garden party.

“Reminiscence activities are a great way for older people, especially those living with dementia, to connect with those around them and help maintain a sense of identity. In the run up to the day, residents have been sharing their own stories and it’s been inspiring to hear everyone’s experiences and memories from wartime Britain.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming our friends and neighbours into Oxbow Manor for a day to remember.”

Oxbow Manor provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care. The home has its very own cinema, café and hair salon.

For more information about Oxbow Manor, contact customer relations manager Ann Rose on 01743 598505, email ann.rose@careuk.com or visit careuk.com/oxbow-manor