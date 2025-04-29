Friends of Bridgnorth hospital to hold 1940s celebrations for VE Day anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Between 10am and 4pm next Thursday, May 8, the League of Friends of Bridgnorth Hospital will transform their coffee shop into a 1940s ‘street style’ party scene to celebrate and commemorate the 80th anniversary of victory in Europe.

The group has a full programme of events aimed at all to enjoy with volunteers in clothing representative of the era, and would like to encourage anyone wishing to attend to come in fancy dress too.

Clive Gwilt

The day begins with a grand opening at 10am, followed by a talk by local historian Clive Gwilt at 11am on Bridgnorth's role in the war.

League of Friends volunteers

Clive has generously offered to donate some of the proceeds of his books, which are on sale in the coffee shop, to the League of Friends and will sign copies on May 8.

There will be 1940s-style refreshments served at noon, followed by a talk by representatives of the Bridgnorth branch of the British Legion at 1pm.

The day finishes with the AB Ukulele Band singing favourites from bygone days at 2pm

A spokesperson said: “Please come along and join in with our celebrations. Veterans will receive a very warm welcome.”