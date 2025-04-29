Fire crew responds to reports of 'multiple' hedges on fire near Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Emergency services rushed to the scene of Childs Ercall, near Market Drayton, at around 5.33pm today to reports of a fire in the open.

On arrival, fire service personnel discovered a number of bushes that were alight.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: "SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting a fire classified as Fire In Open.

"1 fire appliance was mobilised from Hodnet. Reports of multiple hedges on fire."

Fire service personnel were still on the scene as of 6.28pm.