Fiat car seized in Telford after it was discovered without a valid MOT

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Police received reports from residents on Brindleyford in Brookside about a car that was allegedly being driven without tax and with an expired MOT.

After checks by officers, it was confirmed that the car's MOT expired in March last year.

The Fiat was seized, and loaded onto a recovery vehicle and taken away.

The car was seized yesterday (April 28) in Brookside, Telford. Picture: West Mercia Police.

PCSO in Brookside, Demmi Ramsden said: "This morning (April 28) the team responded to concerns from residents on Brindleyford about a car that was being driven with no tax and an expired MOT.

"After doing checks we discovered that the MOT ran out in March 2024, as a result this vehicle was seized.

"Please ensure that if you are the registered keeper of a vehicle that it is taxed, insured and has a valid MOT."