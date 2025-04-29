A warrant has been issued for a Llandrindod Wells woman accused of criminal damage who failed to appear at court
By David Banner
Skye Kimberley Gill Day was due to attend Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer a charge of causing criminal damage.
The 21 year-old of Hillcrest Rise is accused of damaging a vehicle belonging to Thomas Lewis-Roe to the value of £322.12 at Gwernyfed Avenue, Three Cocks on December 17 2023.
But she failed to appear at the court.
Magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest not backed by bail.