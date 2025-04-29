A warrant has been issued for a Llandrindod Wells woman accused of criminal damage who failed to appear at court

Skye Kimberley Gill Day was due to attend Llandrindod Wells Magistrates Court on Tuesday to answer a charge of causing criminal damage.

The 21 year-old of Hillcrest Rise is accused of damaging a vehicle belonging to Thomas Lewis-Roe to the value of £322.12 at Gwernyfed Avenue, Three Cocks on December 17 2023.

But she failed to appear at the court.

Magistrates issued a warrant for her arrest not backed by bail.