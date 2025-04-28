Shropshire Star
Trial to start of woman accused of murdering her former husband and father of three in Newport

The trial begins today (April 28) of a woman accused of murdering a 29-year-old man in Newport more than three years ago.

By Richard Williams
Father of three, Kyle Pugh, died the day after police were called to a property on Aston Drive, Newport, on March 22, 2022.

Amy Pugh, of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, has denied murdering Mr Pugh. The pair were married but separated at the time of his death.

Kyle Pugh
Kyle Pugh died in hospital in Telford in March 2022, the day after West Mercia Police were called to an address in Newport, Shropshire (West Mercia Police)
