Trial to start of woman accused of murdering her former husband and father of three in Newport
The trial begins today (April 28) of a woman accused of murdering a 29-year-old man in Newport more than three years ago.
Father of three, Kyle Pugh, died the day after police were called to a property on Aston Drive, Newport, on March 22, 2022.
Amy Pugh, of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, has denied murdering Mr Pugh. The pair were married but separated at the time of his death.