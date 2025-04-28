Trial to start of woman accused of murdering her former husband and father of three in Newport

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Father of three, Kyle Pugh, died the day after police were called to a property on Aston Drive, Newport, on March 22, 2022.

Amy Pugh, of Stafford Road, Wolverhampton, has denied murdering Mr Pugh. The pair were married but separated at the time of his death.