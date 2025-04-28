There are currently three vacancies on Kington Town Council and anyone interested in taking on the role should get in touch
Town clerk Liz Kelso said the vacancies remaining can now be filled by co-option as no requests for elections were requested within the allowed time.
Anyone who might be interested in serving their community on the town council should contact the town clerk for more information by calling 01544 239098 or email: clerk@kingtontowncouncil.gov.uk