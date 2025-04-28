Severn Trent apology after Market Drayton residents experience poor water pressure

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Engineers were sent to investigate after customers in the TF9 area reported experiencing poorer pressure.

In an update, the water company said it is now "confident" that none of its customers will experience any more interruptions, despite works continuing in the area.

A further update will be provided when works are completed, Severn Trent said.

An initial post said: "We’d like to apologise to anyone experiencing poor pressure in the Market Drayton area of Shropshire. Our teams are investigating the cause and working hard to get everything back to normal as quickly as possible."

A follow-up statement read: "We're pleased to let you know that although we continue to work in the area, we're confident no customers should be experiencing any supply interruptions.

"We will also send a further update once these works are completed. We thank you for your continued patience."