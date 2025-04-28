Builth Wells Town Council is looking for more volunteers to be trained as technicians to run sound and lighting at the Strand Hall

The volunteers would be trained to operate the lights and sounds systems at the venue for when events are held.

They would be paid by the organisers of events. The current technician has asked the town council for more training to enhance his skills.

Town clerk Louise Hammond said the town council would like to try and find some more technicians as more events are being held at the hall otherwise the council would not be able to offer people booking it that facility.

Builth Wells Mayor Councillor Gwyn Davies said there are some companies he works with which do that sort of work and he could ask them to provide training for volunteers but also if they would be able to provide technician cover in the short or longer term.

Anyone who would be interested in sound and lighting training should contact the town clerk on 01982 551568 or email clerk@builthwellstowncouncil.org.uk