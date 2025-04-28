Proms in the Park boss urges Salopians to support 'quintessentially British' events after Shrewsbury Flower Show cancelled

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The county town's flower show, one of Shropshire’s most important and historic events, was cancelled for 2025 due to financial problems, having been beset by issues in recent years including Covid-19, a bomb scare and a heatwave.

The news was met with much disappointment throughout the county, but Peter Metcalfe, director and co-founder of UK Proms in the Park, is encouraging people to venture out to other events, shows and festivals in Shropshire.

He said: “There are some brilliant events happening in the county over the summer.”

One of those he pointed out was the UK Proms in the Park at Attingham Park, on the outskirts of Shrewsbury, which will be hosted by barrister-turned-TV star Rob Rinder on one of the nights.

“If you’re looking for a quintessentially British evening along with picnics and flag waving audiences, UK Proms in the Park at Attingham Park is the place to be,” Mr Metcalfe said.

Rob Rinder will host UK Proms in the Park at Attingham Park, Shrewsbury

The Dance Anthems Orchestra will perform on Friday, June 13, with DJ Howard Donald, also of Take That, will do a set.

The next day, Rob Rinder will host an evening “full of pomp and ceremony” as the UK Proms Orchestra and special guests perform a range of classical pieces from TV, film and theatre, before a finale including classics from the Last Night of the Proms.

The event is part of a UK-wide tour of eight historic and stunning locations. Other venues include Bolsover, Plas Newydd, Harewood House, Carlisle Castle, Whitby Abbey, Pendennis Castle and The Brocus Eton.

UK Proms director and co-founder Justin Klekot said: “It will be a magical evening at Attingham, listening to some of the UK’s most talented classical musicians performing as the sun sets on a summer’s evening.”

Gates open at 5.30pm for both days at Attingham.

UK Proms artistic director and co-founder, Holly Teague said: “We are excited to be joined by such talented presenters and artists this year, and to be able to bring these talents to Shrewsbury. We are returning to Attingham and this year we’ve tweaked and tuned the programmes for both evenings to give you more of everything! More music, more singing, more dancing, more fun!

“We are so looking forward to taking our fabulous orchestra on tour, led by conductors David Danford and Joe Davies.”

There will be three bars and street food will be on offer from Digbeth Dining Club. Tickets for both nights are available at ukproms.com/ where you can also find further information on the evening and other tour dates.