Police appeal after reports of two adults and two young children riding off-road bikes on football pitch in Telford

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

On Sunday (April 27), police received reports of off-road bikes being ridden on the football pitch at Bluebell Park in Sutton Hill.

The report said two adults and two children between the ages of five and six were involved in the activity.

They had left prior to police's arrival, and officers are asking if anyone can help identify those involved.

A post on West Mercia Police's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "The report stated that there were two adults and two children. The children were described as wearing helmets, between the ages of five and six years old.

"The Cuckoo Oak and Ironbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team attended the location but the bikes had left prior to our arrival.

"If you know who is riding the bikes or where the bikes are being stored, please email opspree@westmercia.police.uk."