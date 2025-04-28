'No explanation or consultation' - Shrewsbury MP raises 'serious concerns' over abrupt loss of Post Office outreach service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Post Office outreach service that served Minsterley, Hope and Shawbury ceased operations on February 17 due to "unforeseen circumstances".

The announcement came as a shock to residents and councillors in the villages who received little warning of the closure. A letter was sent to residents on February 14 informing them of the news.

The service had provided essential access to Post Office services for residents in remote areas of the county.

Speaking in Parliament on April 24, Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley called for residents' concerns to be raised with Business and Trade Minister Jonathan Reynolds.

Shrewsbury MP Julia Buckley

Mrs Buckley told Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell MP that the service's closure came with little notice and that no explanation was provided to residents or the postmaster.

Moreover, in a post online, the Shrewsbury MP said she was "deeply concerned" about the processes that led to the service's closure and the "lack of services" that are available for residents in the villages.

She said: "Minsterley village has recently seen its rural outreach post office service withdrawn with just two days’ notice. The unplanned closure affects three villages. No explanation or consultation was given to residents, the postmaster, the council or the three Members of Parliament, in clear breach of the principles of engagement set out by the Government.

"Will the Leader of the House please raise with the relevant Business and Trade Minister my residents’ serious concerns and ensure that the Post Office is fulfilling its obligations to rural communities such as mine?"

Lucy Powell MP responded: "Post Office closures are a really serious matter for this house. I implore my honourable friend, as the local MP, to stand up for Post Office services in her constituency, as she is doing today, and campaign for them to remain open. I will absolutely ensure that she gets a ministerial reply about what is happening."