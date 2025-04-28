More than 50 properties in village near English/Welsh border affected by power outage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

At 5.15pm, National Grid said 52 properties in Chirbury had been affected by a powercut.

The power cut has been classed as a 'low voltage' incident - these tend to be localised.

The outage was first reported shortly after 3pm.

National Grid said it expects power to be restored by 8pm.

Updates can be found on National Grid's live power cut map.