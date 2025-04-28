Jailed: Newport paedophile, 51, filmed himself sexually assaulting boy he groomed on Snapchat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Jacques Du Plessis, aged 51 and of Newport, started talking to the victim on Snapchat and arranged to pick him up in Newcastle-under-Lyme, Staffordshire, last year.

He then sexually assaulted the boy a number of times over the next few days in different locations, recording one of the incidents on his phone.

Du Plessis was reported to police last May. This led to a number of charges being brought against him, including three counts of engaging in sexual activity with a boy and one count of meeting a boy following grooming, making indecent/pseudo photographs of a child and distributing an indecent/pseudo photograph of a child.

Du Plessis was sentenced to eight years and three months in prison at Stoke-on-Trent Crown Court. He pleaded guilty to all of the charges.

PC Bev Rainer, from the Staffordshire Police child protection team, said: “Officers and staff worked tirelessly to build all of the evidence needed to secure this result against another dangerous child sex offender.

“I’d like to recognise the survivor for their immeasurable bravery in this case and I hope it serves as an example to other survivors out there that we are here to act against the people responsible for these crimes.”